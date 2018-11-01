Jūrmala is a sea resort city in Latvia, breathing under pine umbrellas on a stretch of land between river Lielupe and the Baltic Sea. In 2018 I have opened Sea Library here in Jūrmala. Come and look!
My interview with British writer William Atkins for The Island Review. His books “The Moor: A Journey into the English Wilderness” and “The Immeasurable World: Journeys in Desert Places” are available in the Sea Library.
“Ship to Shore: Art and the Lure of the Sea” is a monograph, a book of conversations with selected international artists whose work is connected to the sea. In sixteen intimate interviews with curator and book’s editor Jean Wainwright artists reveal how their works came to be and what the lure of the sea means to them.
The sea remains the last place to which you can run away. Horatio Clare
My interview with British writer Adam Nicolson, author of “Seamanship”, “Sea Room”, “The Mighty Dead” and “The Seabird’s Cry”, I did for for The Island Review. You can borrow these books from the Sea Library.
“The Immeasurable World” by British writer William Atkins is about seven deserts in five continents, and about desert per se, divine and infernal. Author travels to Oman, Australia, China, Kazakhstan, United States and Egypt. “It was like nothing I had experienced save for being at sea.”
Favourite islands and birds of writers Michael Brooke, Tim Dee, Jennifer Lavers, Amy Liptrot, Adam Nicolson, artist Kittie Jones, and photographer Marianne Taylor in my piece for The Island Review.
Full fathom five thy father lies / Of his bones are coral made / Those are pearls that were his eyes / Nothing of him that doth fade / But doth suffer a sea-change / Into something rich and strange. William Shakespeare